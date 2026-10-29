Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany discharged from hospital after collapse

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts against Arsenal in UEFA Champions League on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during training last week because of a meningeal irritation, the club’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, said on Wednesday.

The Belgian was taken to hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session with the second team.

He had been suffering from a virus in the days leading up to the incident and had missed some training sessions.

Eberl confirmed Kompany’s hospital discharge ahead of Bayern’s German Cup match against Magdeburg, saying the coach was doing well despite the circumstances.

"Given the circumstances, he’s doing well," Eberl said.

"He was discharged from the hospital today. That is the biggest and best news for all of us."

Eberl confirmed that Kompany’s collapse was caused by meningeal irritation, a condition involving inflammation or irritation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

"It’s a meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. "He will now rest and take medication, and I am certain that he will very soon be back on the touchline, operating at 100%."

However, Bayern have not set a date for the 40-year-old’s return. Eberl stressed that the coach would resume his duties only after receiving medical clearance.

Kompany’s assistant, Aaron Danks, has taken charge of the team in his absence. He was on the bench when Bayern secured a 3-1 victory over Freiburg.

Bayern, who currently lead the Bundesliga standings, face a crucial league clash against title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.