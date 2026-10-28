Naqvi hosts reception for Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka teams at Lahore Fort

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right) welcomes Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson at the ODI tri-series teams reception at the Lahore Fort in Lahore on October 28, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a special reception in honour of the players and officials participating in the tri-nation ODI series here at the Lahore Fort on Wednesday.

According to the PCB, players from Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka were welcomed by its chairman Naqvi as royal guests at the historic venue.

The guests were subsequently taken on a tour of the historic Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, the Tomb of Allama Iqbal and Hazuri Bagh.

The foreign players and officials enjoyed their visit to Lahore Fort and expressed keen interest in its historical significance. They also enjoyed a ride on a colourful rickshaw, while a spectacular performance by the Dholi Chi group added to the festivities, earning enthusiastic applause from the visiting players.

لاہور۔ چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کی جانب سے ٹرائی نیشن سیریز میں حصہ لینے والی کرکٹ ٹیمز کے کھلاڑیوں اور آفیشلز کے اعزاز میں شاہی قلعہ میں خصوصی تقریب انگلینڈ، سری لنکا اور پاکستان کے کھلاڑی شاہی مہمان بن گئے۔ شاہی استقبال، شاہی تواضعشاہی قلعہ کی تقریب میں کھلاڑیوں ،کوچنگ و مینجمنٹ سٹاف نے شرکت کیچئیرمین پی سی بی نے عالمگیری دروازے پر تمام ٹیموں کے کھلاڑیوں اور آفیشلز کو خوش آمدید کہا کھلاڑیوں و میچ آفیشلز کو بادشاہی مسجد۔ مزار اقبال اور حضوری باغ کا ٹور کرایا گیا غیر ملکی کھلاڑی و آفیشلز شاہی قلعہ کے دورے سے محظوظ ہوئے غیر ملکی کھلاڑیوں نے رنگیلا رکشہ کی سواری کو بہت انجوائے کیا ڈھولیچی گروپ کی شاندار پرفارمنس۔ سماں باندھ دیا۔ غیر ملکی پلئیرز نے بھرپور داد دی دیوان خاص میں مغلیہ دور کے لباس میں ملبوس دربانوں نے غیر ملکی مہمانوں کا استقبال کیا کھلاڑیوں اور آفیشلز کو دیوان عام۔ بارود خانہ۔ شیش محل کی بھی سیر کرائی گئی اورشاہی قلعہ کی تاریخ کے بارے آگاہ کیا گیاغیر ملکی کھلاڑیوں اور میچ آفیشلز کا شاہی قلعہ کی تاریخی حیثیت میں گہری دلچسپی کا اظہار آپ سب ہمارے خصوصی مہمان ہیں۔ محسن نقویپاکستان پر امن اور محفوظ ملک ہے، پاکستانی قوم کرکٹ کے کھیل سے خصوصی لگاو رکھتی ہے۔ محسن نقویغیر ملکی مہمانوں کے اعزاز میں عشائیہ کا بھی اہتمام کیا گیاپی سی بی کا بہت شکریہ۔ تقریب یادگار تھی۔ غیر ملکی پلئیرزتاریخی مقامات دیکھ کر خوشی ہوئی۔ لاہور سے خوشگوار یادیں لے کر جائیں گے۔ غیر ملکی پلئیرزبہت انجوائے کیا۔ پہلی بار ایسی ناقابل فراموش تقریب دیکھی۔ غیر ملکی میچ آفیشلز سری لنکا کے سفارتکاروں، چیف سیکرٹری پنجاب، سابق چیئرمین پی سی بی ذکا اشرف، رمیز راجہ، سابق کرکٹرز، چیف آپریٹنگ آفیسر پی سی بی، چیف ایگزیکٹو آفیسر پی ایس ایل اور اعلی حکام کی تقریب میں شرکت — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 28, 2026

At Diwan-e-Khas, guests were welcomed by guards dressed in Mughal-era attire. The tour also included Diwan-e-Aam, Barood Khana and Sheesh Mahal, where the visitors were briefed on the history of the Lahore Fort.

"You are all our special guests. Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country, and the Pakistani nation has a special passion for cricket," Naqvi told foreign guests.

A dinner was also arranged in honour of the foreign guests.

Sri Lanka and England players thanked the PCB for organising the reception, describing it as a memorable occasion, adding they were delighted to visit the historical landmarks and would leave Lahore with pleasant memories.

The match officials also expressed their appreciation, saying they had thoroughly enjoyed the event and experienced an unforgettable reception for the first time.

Furthermore, the tour was also attended by Sri Lankan diplomats, Punjab Chief Secretary, former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Ramiz Raja, former cricketers, PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Ahmed, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer and other senior officials.