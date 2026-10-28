Naqvi hosts reception for Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka teams at Lahore Fort

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a special reception in honour of the players and officials participating in the tri-nation ODI series here at the Lahore Fort on Wednesday.
According to the PCB, players from Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka were welcomed by its chairman Naqvi as royal guests at the historic venue.
The guests were subsequently taken on a tour of the historic Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, the Tomb of Allama Iqbal and Hazuri Bagh.
The foreign players and officials enjoyed their visit to Lahore Fort and expressed keen interest in its historical significance. They also enjoyed a ride on a colourful rickshaw, while a spectacular performance by the Dholi Chi group added to the festivities, earning enthusiastic applause from the visiting players.
At Diwan-e-Khas, guests were welcomed by guards dressed in Mughal-era attire. The tour also included Diwan-e-Aam, Barood Khana and Sheesh Mahal, where the visitors were briefed on the history of the Lahore Fort.
"You are all our special guests. Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country, and the Pakistani nation has a special passion for cricket," Naqvi told foreign guests.
A dinner was also arranged in honour of the foreign guests.
Sri Lanka and England players thanked the PCB for organising the reception, describing it as a memorable occasion, adding they were delighted to visit the historical landmarks and would leave Lahore with pleasant memories.
The match officials also expressed their appreciation, saying they had thoroughly enjoyed the event and experienced an unforgettable reception for the first time.
Furthermore, the tour was also attended by Sri Lankan diplomats, Punjab Chief Secretary, former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Ramiz Raja, former cricketers, PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Ahmed, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer and other senior officials.
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