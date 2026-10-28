Paulie Malignaggi predicts outcome of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury (left) face off as the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, holds the belt during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Former world champion Paulie Malignaggi has backed Tyson Fury for a stoppage win against Anthony Joshua in an all-British showdown.

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The all-British fight was officially announced last month by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Malignaggi believes Joshua will be in trouble if his punch resistance is exposed against Fury.

"AJ's punch resistance is concerning. He seems to be getting hurt by guys he shouldn't be getting hurt by now," he told Parimatch.

"Fury isn't the biggest puncher, but he punches hard enough. He's a heavyweight, and AJ's chin was already a question mark before. It would be a concern for anybody on AJ's side. I think Fury will land. He's the quicker, more fluid guy.

"Joshua's legs are a bit cumbersome. Fury isn't the youngest anymore, but in spots he still has good legs. I think it's a complicated fight for AJ. Based on what I saw from their last fights, I would probably say a Fury stoppage, actually. I see a Fury stoppage win."

Both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have passed their best days, but that doesn’t mean the former two-time heavyweight champions are not capable of delivering one of the best fights of their career.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) celebrated his 38th birthday on August 12, while Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) turned 37 on October 15. Both fighters are at an age when many boxers consider retirement, but they can still compete with the best in the division.