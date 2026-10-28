PSL 12 workshop to discuss auction rules, direct signings on October 29: sources

Peshawar Zalmi players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the PSL title by defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: A workshop regarding the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, featuring all eight franchises, will be held on October 29, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

According to the sources, discussions during the workshop will cover auction rules, the tournament schedule, tournament operations and direct signings.

The development comes four days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced opening the direct-signing window until November 23, with the player auction set to be staged on January 23 next year.

As per the pre-season roadmap, each franchise will be allowed to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Notably, the dates for the 12th edition of the PSL have already been announced, with the eight-team tournament scheduled to run from March 18 to May 2.

The tournament window was confirmed last month following consultations with key stakeholders during the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1, 2026. The meeting was attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

PSL 12 will build on a landmark 11th edition, which saw the eight-team format introduced for the first time. The 2026 season also featured the league's maiden player auction, replacing the previous draft system, while the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium attracted a record crowd of 32,461 spectators.

Peshawar Zalmi were crowned champions after defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in the final on May 3, ending a nine-year wait for the title.