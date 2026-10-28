Alcaraz reveals ATP star he found ‘unplayable’ during practice ahead of Vienna Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round-of-32 match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on October 27, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed that Andrey Rublev was “unplayable” in a recent practice session ahead of his first match at the indoor Vienna Open.

Alcaraz started his Vienna Open campaign successfully on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Karen Khachanov.

World number three Alcaraz saw off the former eighth-ranked Russian 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in their first-round meeting.

The Spaniard decided to add the 500-level event in the Austrian capital to his schedule at short notice, after the Six Kings Slam was delayed until December.

Alcaraz arrived early at the event and he prepared by taking part in a practice session with Rublev.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to see things for what they are, you know. When I was practicing with Rublev, I lost 6-2, but I was playing well. He was unplayable. He hit every forehand full out and hit very powerful backhands,” Alcaraz said, speaking at the Vienna Open.

“I couldn’t be aggressive at all, not even on one or two shots.That’s why I left the court a little unhappy, but at the same time telling myself: okay, I’m doing the right things.

“You know, sometimes in tennis you play against someone who tries not to let you play. But that day, I left the court thinking about what I had done well. I think I did a lot of good things, to be honest. I also learned a lot from these sessions.”

Carlos Alcaraz will play the winner of Jurij Rodionov vs Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.