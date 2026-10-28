Alexander Volkanovski explains why quick finish against Movsar Evloev was priority

An undated picture of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. — Instagram/ ufc

Alexander Volkanovski has opened up about his game plan against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, saying his priority was to finish his opponent early.

Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight title against Evloev last weekend. While everyone expected the Russian to push Alexander to his limits, ‘The Great’ produced an incredible second-round TKO to retain the 145-pound title.

The 38-year-old Australian improved his professional record to 29 wins and four defeats after stopping Evloev at 4:54 of the second round.

In an interview with Brendan Bradford in Australia, Volkanovski explained why he went for a quick finish.

"I’m glad it was only two rounds cuz I was breathing a little heavier than usual. I had to take some big breaths... You could see that I started putting that pressure on, especially in the second round," the Australian said.

"It was like, alright, let’s start finding this finish. Again, I don’t want to go five rounds. I don’t know if these lungs can hold up being crook [sick] and all. And not only that, I started to see everything, and knowing that the finish probably would come."

Evloev entered the contest with an unbeaten UFC record of 10-0 since joining the promotion in 2019, having secured notable victories over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski became the first fighter over 35 to win a UFC title below 170 pounds in 2025 and has proposed a farewell lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje, who won the 155-pound belt at 37 in June against Ilia Topuria.