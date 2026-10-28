Batters help Australia take lead in Test series decider against South Africa

Australia's Josh Inglis plays a shot during the second day of their third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on October 28, 2026. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Half-centuries from Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Alex Carey helped Australia secure a one-run lead over South Africa on the second day of their third and final Test of the blockbuster series here at Newlands on Wednesday.

At the stumps on Day 2, the visitors were well placed at 330/4 in 90 overs, with the wicketkeeper duo of Inglis and Carey unbeaten on 85 and 51, respectively.

The pulsating second day commenced when Australia started their first innings in response to South Africa's 329 all out, and the visitors made a decent start as their opening pair of Travis Head and Renshaw put together 58 runs for the first wicket.

Simon Harmer eventually broke the opening partnership in the 18th over by dismissing Head, who walked back after scoring 41 off 49 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

Harmer struck again in the same over, sending Marnus Labuschagne for a five-ball duck as Australia slipped further to 58/2.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Green joined Renshaw in the middle, and the duo dominated South Africa's bowling attack to put Australia in control by raising a 126-run partnership for the third-wicket partnership before both perished in quick succession.

Renshaw walked back after scoring 74 off 139 deliveries with the help of 10 fours, while Green struck eight fours and two sixes during his 110-ball 65.

With a 144-run deficit still to be countered, the wicketkeeper duo of Inglis and Carey took the reins of Australia's batting charge and ultimately gave them the upper hand with respective half-centuries.

Inglis, who has been the core aggressor of the unbeaten stand, remained Australia's top-scorer with 85 off 111 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and two sixes, while Carey has made 51 not out from 126 balls.

For South Africa, Harmer and Jansen have thus far been able to pick up two wickets each.