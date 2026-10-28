'Don't want to rush': Jos Buttler hints at long England absence

England's Jos Buttler runs between the wickets during their first ODI against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 14, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Experienced England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler has stressed that he will not rush his comeback from the hamstring surgery and will instead take his time to achieve complete fitness for the upcoming packed cricket calendar year.

Buttler underwent surgery on his left hamstring earlier this month, which he injured during England's defeat to Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the home series in September. He initially retired hurt before briefly returning to the crease to resume his innings.

The injury has already ruled him out of England's ongoing ODI tri-series in Pakistan, while he is also expected to miss England's tours of Australia and South Africa in November and January, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old, during an appearance at the For the Love of Cricket podcast this week, has revealed that he was advised around 16 weeks of rehabilitation by the doctors, but asserted that he will start batting well before the period.

Buttler further shared that he targets the upcoming edition of SA20, scheduled to commence on January 17, for his return to competitive cricket, while hinting that he would not be able to represent England on their South Africa tour.

"It's a bit early to say, but I think the surgeon and the doctors were [saying] anywhere between 12 and 16 weeks from the date of your surgery is when you're looking to get back playing again, so I'll hopefully have a bat in my hand well before that," Buttler said.

"[In] January time, there's some England games in South Africa; they might come a bit too soon, but SA20 is probably a goal that is in the back of my mind," he added.

The former England captain then went on to emphasise that he would not rush his rehabilitation, which he described as "never straightforward" and instead his willingness to take one or two weeks more if required.

"It [rehabilitation] is never straightforward or linear, is it? You'll probably have some really good weeks, might have a week where it pushes you back," Jos Buttler stated.

"But I definitely don't want to rush it. There's so much cricket ahead next year, and obviously a few more years - hopefully - left of my career. If it takes me a week or two longer to get it right, I'm going to take that time."