India thrash Zimbabwe in third ODI to clean sweep home series

India's Vaishnavi Sharma (centre) celebrates completing her five-wicket haul with teammates during their third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on October 28, 2026. — BCCI

VADODARA: Vaishnavi Sharma's five-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma, powered India to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third and last ODI of the home series here at the Kotambi Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory meant India clean swept the three-match home series as the hosts won the opening two fixtures in an equally dominant fashion by nine wickets and 121 runs, respectively.

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors could accumulate 131 before being bowled out in 39.5 overs as Vaishnavi dismantled their batting unit with a five-wicket haul, for which she conceded 39 runs in her 10 overs, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Vaishnavi was supported by Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud, who bagged two wickets each.

Right-handed opener Modester Mupachikwa remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with an anchoring 37 off 48 deliveries, closely followed by captain Nkomo, who made a cautious 35 off 67 deliveries.

Besides them, Chiedza Dhururu (20) and Nyasha Gwanzura (10) could amass double figures against the Vaishnavi-led Indian bowling attack.

In response, the hosts made light work of the 132-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 198 balls to spare.

India, however, got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost opener Yastika Bhatia on the first delivery of the innings. But in-form opener Pratika Rawal and top-order batter Harleen Deol soon put them into a comfortable position by putting together a 59-run partnership.

Loryn Phiri broke the defiant partnership in the ninth over by dismissing Deol, who made a run-a-ball 19 with the help of fours.

Following Deol's dismissal, Shafali joined set-batter Pratika in the middle, and the duo steered India to glory by knitting a quickfire 74-run partnership for the third wicket, during which both batters brought up their respective half-centuries.

Pratika top-scored for India with an unbeaten 59 off 56 deliveries, laced with four fours and three sixes, while Shafali made a blistering 26-ball 51, featuring six fours and three sixes.

For Zimbabwe, Nomvelo Sibanda and Phiri could pick up a wicket apiece.