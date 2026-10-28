Matthaeus says Ballon d'Or title will help keep Kane at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award at London Palladium in London on October 26, 2026. — Reuters

Former World Cup winner Lothar Matthaeus on Wednesday said that winning the Ballon d'Or will help convince Harry Kane to extend his deal with the German champions Bayern Munich.

On Monday, Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the prestigious award and Bayern’s first Ballon d’Or winner in 45 years.

The previous English footballer to win the Ballon d’Or was Michael Owen, who won the award in 2001.

Overall, Kane has scored 156 goals in 159 games for Bayern, picking up two Bundesliga titles and last season's German Cup in the process.

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern across all competitions last season as the German side completed a domestic league and cup double. He also reached the World Cup semi-final with England, scoring six times in the tournament.

"We are very happy to have Harry Kane in the Bundesliga. He is an international ambassador of football," Matthaeus, who won the award in 1990 after leading Germany to World Cup victory that year, said in an online media roundtable.

"Maybe he was dreaming to win the Ballon d'Or.. but you have to play in a big club like Bayern. He found his peace in Munich and the right club with the right teammates."

Kane, 33, a product of the Tottenham academy, joined Bayern in 2023 in a €100 million ($111 million) deal, in search of silverware. He has since won the league twice and is in talks with the club over a new contract.

Harry blossomed into Tottenham’s record goalscorer, with 280 goals by the time he departed in 2023.

"I think he gets a bonus (for winning the Ballon d'Or), 36 years ago I got nothing," Matthaeus said. "But it is about more than money. It is a good moment to sign (a new deal) for Bayern. Bayern helped him get this Ballon d'Or.

"The relationship between Harry Kane and Bayern Munich is perfect, and with everything that has happened in the last three years, I think Harry will sign his contract for the next two, three years."

Bayern will take on Magdeburg on Wednesday in the German Cup second round.