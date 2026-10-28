Jamal scripts MIT's comeback in President's Trophy Grade-I final against SBP

MIT Solutions' Aamir Jamal poses for a picture after the first day of their President's Trophy Grade-I final against SBP at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Aamir Jamal backed his seven-wicket haul with an unbeaten 45, while Abuzar Tariq contributed with an anchoring half-century, as Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions took a substantial lead over State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the second day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final here at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

At the stumps on day two, MIT Solutions were placed at 263/7 in their second innings, leading by 203 runs with all-rounder Jamal and No.10 Salman Aslam unbeaten on 45 and zero, respectively.

The duo will resume MIT Solutions' second innings on the third day as the side looked to post a formidable total for table-toppers SBP in the summit clash of the eight-team tournament.

Earlier in the day, SBP resumed their first innings from 136/8 in response to MIT Solutions' 112 all out and added 36 more to their overnight score to ultimately finish at 172 all out in 44.4 overs, securing a handy 60-run lead.

Right-arm pacer Sirajuddin, who registered a six-wicket haul on the pulsating opening day, added valuable runs to SBP's total on the second as he made a 34-ball 32 with the help of three boundaries.

Jamal spearheaded MIT Solutions' bowling charge in the first innings as he picked up seven wickets for 32 runs in his 14 overs, followed by Muhammad Ismail with two, while Salman Aslam chipped in with one scalp.

With a 60-run deficit to counter, MIT Solutions made a shaky start to their second innings as they lost opener Hasnain Nadeem in the third over with just 11 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Salman Khan joined opener Mohammad Farooq (22) in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to raise a 43-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Mohammad Abbas in the 11th over.

Farooq's dismissal paved the way for Abuzar to walk out at No.4, and the wicketkeeper batter ensured leading MIT Solutions to a formidable position by notching up a crucial half-century.

The wicketkeeper batter top-scored for MIT Solutions in the second innings with an anchoring 85 off 148 deliveries, studded with four sixes and as many fours.

He was also involved in two important partnerships with middle-order batters Atiq-ur-Rehman and Atizaz Habib Khan, who contributed 23 and 32, respectively.

Following Abuzar's departure, all-rounder Jamal took the reins of MIT Solutions' batting charge and added valuable runs to their total with a brisk 45 not out from 65 balls, laced with six boundaries.

Test pacer Mohammad Abbas has been the pick of the bowlers for SBP in the second innings, having taken three wickets for just 54 runs in his 13 overs, followed by Sirajuddin with two, while Shahid Aziz and Kashif Bhatti have bagged one apiece.