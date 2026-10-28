Manchester United boss Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes hold meeting: report

An undated photo of Manchester United coach Michael Carrick (left) and Bruno Fernandes. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has held a meeting with club captain Bruno Fernandes to clear the air after the midfielder was dropped to the bench for Sunday’s defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Daily Mail reported.

Fernandes criticised Carrick’s tactics in the 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League.

United manager confirmed that Fernandes was fit and available for the Bournemouth match, which they lost 3-0.

Not playing despite being available was a clear indication that the Portugal star was being punished for speaking against his coach’s tactics.

Michael Carrick was under pressure after the Bournemouth game as United have not won a match in the last eight games in all competitions, but the club hierarchy decided not to sack him. After that, the two men had a meeting at Carrington on Wednesday to solve their issues by talking.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Fernandes is now mentally relaxed after enduring a difficult week in which he had a disagreement with Carrick and then discovered that his home in Cheshire had been burgled by a gang on the night of the match against Como.

Following his substitution shortly after the hour mark in Italy, Fernandes criticised United's tactics by saying: “It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them.

“It's not the first time. We started on the wrong foot and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

“Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.”