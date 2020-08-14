Rizwan, Sarfaraz's fans clash again after former's battling 60

Mohammad Rizwan showed all of his street smarts and hustle on Friday as he teamed up with Pakistani tail under extremely difficult circumstances to push the team's score past a respectable 200 and his to an unbeaten 60.

As expected, whenever Rizwan does well it triggers a Rizwan versus Sarfaraz Ahmed debate.

Rizwaners flaunt and go how their man is the rightful holder of the sole wicketkeeping spot, whereas pro-Sarfaraz either act dismissive or 'go underground' as the wildly famous Manoj Bajpai meme says.

Here are a few highlights of the Twitter beef the fans of our very own Rizwan and also our very own Sarfaraz.





