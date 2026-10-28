Shadman Islam leads Bangladesh's charge against West Indies in first Test

Bangladesh batter Shadman Islam plays a shot on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 28, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam remained unbeaten on 99 as the hosts ended the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in a commanding position at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh reached 213-3 in 74 overs, with Shadman just one run short of his century. The left-handed batter faced 219 deliveries and struck 10 boundaries during his composed innings.

Shadman will resume his innings on day two alongside wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who remained unbeaten on 10 off 28 balls, including one boundary, as Bangladesh look to build on their solid start.

The hosts endured an early setback when West Indies pacer Jayden Seales dismissed Tanzid Hasan for seven off 23 deliveries in the seventh over.

Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque rebuilt Bangladesh’s innings with a 59-run stand for the second wicket, taking the hosts beyond the 50-run mark.

However, Jomel Warrican brought the partnership to an end by dismissing Mominul for 28 off 51 deliveries, including two fours, leaving Bangladesh at 68-2 after 21.2 overs.

Shadman continued to lead the recovery, bringing up his 10th half-century in Test cricket as Bangladesh crossed the 100-run mark. He found valuable support from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who contributed 19 off 42 deliveries, including one boundary.

Warrican struck again to remove Shanto, leaving the hosts three wickets down and giving West Indies an opportunity to regain control.

Hridoy then joined Shadman at the crease and batted with positive intent, helping Bangladesh strengthen their position during the final session. However, he had to be stretchered off after suffering calf cramps in the scorching heat, having scored 42 runs.

The day's play was also disrupted by poor light, with the first interruption lasting 50 minutes before play was halted again after just four additional overs.