Real Madrid issues apology after Mbappe's Mao 'dictator' comment

An undated photo of general view inside the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. — AFP

Real Madrid have issued an apology on Wednesday after the club’s forward Kylian Mbappe sparked controversy by joking about China’s founder Mao Zedong in a viral video.

The video shows Mbappe describing a meme featuring his face superimposed on an image of Mao, China’s founding leader, as the funniest internet meme he had seen. The France international referred to Zedong as a dictator.

Chinese brands ended partnerships with the Real forward and China Media Group (CMG), which oversees state broadcaster CCTV, also announced the suspension of La Liga broadcasts, despite an apology from the Spanish league.

After apologies from Mbappe and LaLiga did not put an end to the fierce backlash in China, LaLiga President Javier Tebas set up a crisis unit and met with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing.

The controversy sparked widespread criticism on Chinese social media, where the termination of Dongpeng’s partnership with Mbappe became a top-trending topic on Weibo, attracting 430 million views.

China’s foreign ministry also condemned remarks that hurt national sentiment, saying they would face rejection across Chinese society.

"Real Madrid CF wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappe," Real said in a statement.

"Our club maintains a deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid."

The backlash highlighted the risks for athletes and brands in the lucrative Chinese market, where satire about Mao, who ruled the country from 1949 until he died in 1976, remains a social taboo.