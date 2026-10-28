Harry Kane receives hero’s welcome at Bayern Munich after Ballon d’Or win

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane makes a speech after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award on October 26, 2026. — Reuters

MUNICH: Harry Kane received a hero’s welcome at Bayern Munich on Tuesday following his historic Ballon d’Or triumph, with club staff forming a guard of honour to celebrate the England captain’s achievement.

Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the prestigious award and Bayern’s first Ballon d’Or winner in 45 years.

Kane shared an emotional message on social media after winning the Ballon d’Or, thanking his Bayern Munich and England team-mates and supporters for their backing.

“Where do I begin? That was an evening I'll never forget,” Kane said.

“This will live long in the memory.”

The 33-year-old was greeted with loud cheers of “Harry, Harry” as he arrived at Bayern’s training ground, where staff lined up to honour his achievement.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund praised Kane’s contribution, highlighting his qualities beyond his goalscoring record.

“We're all delighted with Harry Kane's performance. It's not just his goals that make him an exceptional footballer, and it's not just on the pitch that he's a special character,” Freund said.

“Harry is a great guy, you very rarely come across someone like him, world-class yet so down-to-earth. Harry has taken the centre-forward role to a whole new level - he's an inspiration, especially for young players. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest in football history.”

Bayern have promised Kane a special welcome before Wednesday’s German Cup second-round match against second-division Magdeburg.

The club will also recognise his achievement during Saturday’s Bundesliga clash against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund, when he is expected to present the trophy to supporters.

Kane is Bayern’s fourth Ballon d’Or winner, following Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who claimed the award in 1981.