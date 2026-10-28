Mohammad Hafeez questions prioritising wins over development in U19 cricket

Mohammad Hafeez takes part in a warm up session ahead of the fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 21, 2024. - AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has emphasised the importance of prioritising player development over results in Under-19 cricket, warning that repeatedly selecting already-developed players to secure victories could undermine the aspirations of young cricketers seeking opportunities to progress.

Hafeez shared his views on social media platform X, highlighting the importance of age-group cricket in nurturing emerging talent and providing opportunities for aspiring players.

“U-19 cricket is a development phase for age-group cricketers. Every year, almost 400 players participate in regional U-19 tournaments. Selecting developed players again and again just for a win can dent the hopes of many aspiring cricketers for the future. Nevertheless, best wishes as always for Pakistan cricket,” Hafeez wrote.

The former all-rounder's remarks came after Pakistan announced its squad for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Oman from 5 to 14 November, as the defending champions prepare to retain their title.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the eight-team tournament.

Farhan Yousuf will captain the side, which includes wicketkeeper-batters Abdul Qadir and Hamza Zahoor, alongside batters Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Jahangir Bilal and Huzaifa Ahsan.

Ahmed Hussain and Hasnain Abbas Dar are the all-rounders in the squad, while Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Seyam, Ali Raza and Rizwanullah provide the pace-bowling options. Left-arm wrist-spinner Mohammad Huzaifa and left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq complete the bowling attack.

Of the 15 players selected for the continental tournament, only Ali Raza and Huzaifa Ahsan were absent from Pakistan's Under-19 side that defeated England 3-1 in a four-match Youth ODI series in September.

Pakistan enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the previous edition in the United Arab Emirates. They defeated arch-rivals India by 191 runs in the final at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Pakistan will begin their title defence against the UAE on 6 November before taking on India on 8 November and Nepal on 10 November. All three of their group-stage matches are scheduled to begin at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The semi-finals will be held on 12 November, with the final scheduled for 14 November.

Pakistan squad

Farhan Yousuf (c), Abdul Qadir (wk), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

Pakistan's fixtures at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

All matches begin at 10am PKT.