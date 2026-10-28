Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to undergo knee surgery: reports

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Oct 26, 2026. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will undergo surgery on his right knee on Thursday and could be out for up to two months, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

Edwards played 41 minutes and scored 47 points in Monday's 127-125 overtime defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite being listed as questionable because of his knee problem.

The 24-year-old first felt discomfort in his right knee during Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch initially described the problem as a "daily situation" and said he was not worried about a long-term injury.

Edwards was cleared to play after warm-ups in Cleveland and delivered his second 45-point performance of the season.

He became the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 45 points twice in his team's first four games.

The guard also struggled with runner's knee in the same leg last season, missing nine of Minnesota's final 22 regular-season games. He later suffered a hyperextended left knee during the first round of the play-offs.

It is pertinent to mention that a two-month absence could also prevent Edwards from reaching the 65-game requirement for MVP and All-NBA honours, affecting his eligibility for a potential four-year, $304 million supermax contract extension next summer.

However, his manager Justin Holland said winning a championship remained the main goal.

"It's not about individual accolades, All-NBAs, or anything like that," Holland said.

"It's a single focus -- winning a championship."

He added that the team could achieve big things when everyone was fully fit.