Mike Smith backs Babar Azam despite lean run in ODI tri-series

Pakistan batter Babar Azam pictured during the fourth match of the ODI tri-series against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan batting coach Mike Smith has expressed no concerns over Babar Azam’s recent form as the team shifts its focus to Saturday’s ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan suffered their first defeat of the tournament on Tuesday, slumping to an eight-wicket loss against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi stadium.

Babar was the team’s top scorer with 29 runs, but Pakistan were bowled out for just 110, with Sri Lanka’s bowlers dismantling the batting line-up.

The former Pakistan captain is yet to register a half-century in the tournament, having accumulated 118 runs across four innings. Although Babar has made starts in each outing, he has been unable to convert them into substantial scores.

However, Smith has backed the experienced batter, insisting that his recent returns are not a cause for concern. The batting coach highlighted Babar’s ability to settle at the crease and expressed confidence that a big innings is just around the corner.

“It is definitely not a cause for concern. The hardest part of batting in cricket is getting established at the crease, and Babar is doing that effortlessly. Had he converted one of those solid starts into a substantial century, this would not even be a topic of discussion,” Smith said.

“That is the nature of elite international sport — you cannot deliver a peak performance every single time. Those who truly understand the game can see how well he is striking the ball. We have zero doubt that a big score is imminent, and when it comes, it will be magnificent to watch,” he added.

Pakistan’s batting struggles on Tuesday were compounded by left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who claimed a superb five-wicket haul.

He troubled the hosts with the new ball before returning later in the innings to complete a devastating spell, helping Sri Lanka chase down the target comfortably.

Despite the disappointing result, Smith believes the defeat will have little bearing on Saturday’s final, stressing that the outcome will depend on which side handles the pressure and executes its plans more effectively on the day.

“That defeat will have no bearing whatsoever on the final. In a tri-series of this calibre against quality opposition, very few teams remain undefeated throughout. A setback at some point is expected. Losing the game leading into the final changes nothing,” Smith said.

“Ultimately, a final comes down to whichever team handles the pressure best on the day and executes under strain to lift the trophy,” he concluded.