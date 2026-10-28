Pakistan hammer Tonga to register first win in FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival

Pakistan's Kaleem Ullah (second from right) celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival match against Jordan at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku on October 26, 2026. — PFF

BAKU: Pakistan registered their first victory at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival with a commanding 6-1 triumph over Tonga on Wednesday, ending their five-match winless streak in the tournament.

The Green Shirts, who had suffered three defeats and played out two draws in their opening five fixtures, produced an impressive attacking display to secure a comprehensive victory.

Kaleem Ullah starred for Pakistan with a remarkable four-goal haul, while Maqbool and Mustafa contributed a goal apiece to complete the emphatic win.

The victory marked a significant turnaround for Pakistan, who had endured a difficult start to their campaign before showing signs of improvement with consecutive draws against Jordan and Nigeria on Monday.

Pakistan began their tournament with a 4-2 defeat against Gambia on October 24 before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to South Sudan and a heavy 4-0 defeat against Cyprus the following day.

However, the Green Shirts bounced back with spirited performances against Jordan and Nigeria at the Hovsan Competition Complex, holding both sides to 1-1 draws to secure their first two points of the competition.

Kaleem Ullah was instrumental in both encounters, scoring Pakistan's opening goal against Jordan in the 27th minute before finding the net again in the 22nd minute against Nigeria.

The young forward carried his impressive goalscoring form into Wednesday's encounter against Tonga, netting four times to spearhead Pakistan's first victory of the tournament.

For the unversed, Pakistan will look to build on the momentum when they face Nepal in their next fixture later on Wednesday evening.