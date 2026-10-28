Arsenal suffer shock League Cup exit after Fleetwood penalty shoot-out win

Fleetwood Town's Rhys Bennett and teammates celebrate winning the penalty shootout on October 27, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal suffered a shocking League Cup exit on Tuesday as fourth-tier Fleetwood beat the Premier League side 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Conor Haughey scored the winning penalty after Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch saved Bruno Guimaraes’ effort to seal a famous victory for the League Two club.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi gave Fleetwood a surprise first-half lead in the 21st minute after taking advantage of a defensive mistake by Arsenal teenager Marli Salmon.

Viktor Gyokeres equalised five minutes after half-time, but Arsenal failed to find a winner despite dominating possession.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off for violent conduct.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made nine changes to his starting line-up, with Sunday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool seemingly in mind.

However, the decision backfired as his side suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his time in charge.

The Gunners had moved level on points with league leaders Manchester City after beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Their hopes of extending a run of 11 wins in 13 matches were ended by a Fleetwood side who had lost their previous two league games.

The result brought back memories of Arsenal’s shock League Cup defeat against fourth-tier Bradford City on penalties in 2012.

Fleetwood manager Matt Lawlor was overcome with emotion as supporters celebrated on the pitch after their team produced one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.

For Arsenal, the defeat was a painful setback ahead of their crucial league meeting with Liverpool.