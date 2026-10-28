Shadab, Arafat surge as Shaheen rises, Babar slips in ICC ODI rankings

From left to right: Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi climbed two places in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, while former skipper Babar Azam slipped in the updated standings released on Wednesday.

Shaheen rose to sixth place following his impressive performances in the ongoing home ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka.

The left-arm pacer has claimed eight wickets in four matches, establishing himself as one of Pakistan’s leading performers with the ball in the tournament.

However, his pace-bowling partners Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah suffered setbacks in the latest rankings. Rauf dropped nine places to 29th, while Naseem slipped six spots to 53rd.

Meanwhile, Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is yet to feature in the ongoing tri-series, fell one place to third in the ODI bowling rankings.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan retained the top position, while South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj remained second, pushing Abrar down to third.

Young star Arafat Minhas made significant progress in the bowling rankings, climbing 15 places to 68th with 435 rating points. The left-arm spinner claimed six wickets against England in the ongoing tri-series, producing a standout performance.

In the batting rankings, Babar Azam dropped two places to ninth following a modest campaign in the tournament.

The right-handed batter has scored 118 runs in four matches, failing to convert his starts into a substantial innings despite several opportunities at the crease.

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha also slipped one place to 13th in the batting rankings. After opening the tri-series with a century against Sri Lanka, Salman struggled to maintain his momentum, managing just 51 runs across his next three appearances.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who has been dropped from Pakistan’s ODI squad, fell eight places to 42nd. Opening batter Fakhar Zaman also continued his decline, dropping two places to 46th following his recent struggles with the bat.

However, Shadab Khan was among Pakistan’s biggest gainers in the latest update. The all-rounder surged 32 places to 92nd in the ODI batting rankings after producing a match-winning century against England.