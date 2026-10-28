Sahibzada Farhan dethrones Ishan Kishan as Pakistan players surge in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has climbed to second place in the latest ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings, while Indian batter Ishan Kishan has slipped to third following India’s continued success in New Zealand.

Farhan moved up one place to second with 883 rating points after Pakistan’s 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India’s Abhishek Sharma, who scored a century in the third T20I against New Zealand, claimed the top spot, pushing Kishan down two places to third.

Among other Pakistani batters, Saim Ayub dropped one place to 43rd with 550 points, while Maaz Sadaqat slipped two places to 46th with 533 points.

Former Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam also fell one place to 48th. Hasan Nawaz dropped to 51st, while Salman Ali Agha slipped to 55th. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman climbed two places to 79th in the latest rankings.

In the ICC Men’s T20I bowlers’ rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed retained his joint-third position with 695 rating points, level with England’s Adil Rashid. Australia’s Adam Zampa held second place, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continued to lead the rankings.

Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza dropped one place to 14th with 635 points, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz retained his 16th position with 626 points.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi climbed one place to 39th with 572 points, while Sufiyan Muqeem remained in his position with 532 points. Meanwhile, all-rounder Saim Ayub slipped one place to 54th.

Spinner Usman Tariq retained his 66th position with 498 points, while all-rounder Shadab Khan climbed two places to 72nd with 486 points.

In the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub retained second place, while Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza continued to lead the list. West Indies’ Roston Chase occupied third place.

Among other Pakistani all-rounders, Mohammad Nawaz retained his joint-13th position alongside India’s Hardik Pandya, while Shadab Khan climbed one place to 25th.

Faheem Ashraf held on to 59th place, while Salman Ali Agha shared 62nd position with Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann. Shaheen Afridi also retained his 75th spot.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq held on to 66th place with 498 rating points, while Shadab Khan climbed two places to 72nd with 486 points.