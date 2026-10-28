Stan Wawrinka retires after 24-year career following Basel Open exit

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka reacts during his first round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini on August 31, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Stan Wawrinka brought his illustrious 24-year tennis career to an end on Tuesday after losing to Czech Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Basel Open.

The 41-year-old Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had announced earlier this season that the ATP 500 event in his home country would be his final professional tournament.

Lehecka defeated him 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) to end his career.

Former world number three Wawrinka was one of the few players, alongside Andy Murray, to win multiple Grand Slam titles during an era dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Wawrinka acknowledged the privilege of competing against tennis legends and occasionally defeating them.

"I was lucky enough to be able to play alongside them and sometimes beat them," Wawrinka said.

He won his first major at the 2014 Australian Open by defeating Nadal, before beating Djokovic in the 2015 French Open final and again in the 2016 US Open final.

Wawrinka also won the Davis Cup with compatriot Federer and claimed Olympic doubles gold at Beijing 2008.

The home crowd in Basel cheered every point he won, including his trademark one-handed backhands.

However, Lehecka broke serve in the 11th game to take the opening set before dominating the second-set tie-break.

Wawrinka thanked the crowd with a lap of the court after his defeat, having received a farewell ceremony on Monday.

Fans will have another opportunity to see him on December 19 in Geneva, where he will host the "One last backhand" farewell event alongside Federer and Murray.