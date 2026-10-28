Kylian Mbappe apologises after Chinese brands drop him over Mao meme controversy

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe apologised on Tuesday after major Chinese brands ended partnerships with the Real Madrid forward over a viral video in which he appeared to joke about Mao Zedong.

China Media Group (CMG), which oversees state broadcaster CCTV, also announced the suspension of La Liga broadcasts, despite an apology from the Spanish league.

The video shows Mbappe describing a meme featuring his face superimposed on an image of Mao, China’s founding leader, as the funniest internet meme he had seen.

Mbappe admitted his remarks about a meme depicting him alongside China’s former leader Mao Zedong were inappropriate and apologised for offending Chinese fans.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world. I apologise to everyone my words have upset,” Mbappe said in a statement in French, Chinese and English.

La Liga said it “deeply regrets the offence that Kylian Mbappe’s recent comments have caused among Chinese fans. These comments were made in a personal capacity and do not represent La Liga.”

The controversy sparked widespread criticism on Chinese social media, where the termination of Dongpeng’s partnership with Mbappe became a top-trending topic on Weibo, attracting 430 million views.

China’s foreign ministry also condemned remarks that hurt national sentiment, saying they would face rejection across Chinese society.

It is pertinent to mention that Mbappe had previously acknowledged that memes depicting him as a dictator could be offensive because of the historical damage caused by such figures.