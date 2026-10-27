Afghanistan ease past Zimbabwe in T20I series opener

Afghanistan's Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (left) celebrates reaching his half-century as teammate Rashid Khan applauds during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 27, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai's swashbuckling half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Afghanistan to a comfortable 37-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza's decision to field first backfired as the hosts piled up a formidable total of 177 all out in 19.5 overs, courtesy of Ahmadzai's late blitz.

The emerging all-rounder walked out to bat at No.7 with the scoreboard reading 66/5 in 11.2 overs, and turned the game on its head with sensational hitting as he smashed four sixes and as many fours during his 22-ball 52.

He also shared an important 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shahidullah, who contributed with a 42-ball 46, laced with three sixes and two fours.

Experienced all-rounder Rashid Khan then gave a late push to Afghanistan's total with a swashbuckling 30-run cameo, which came off just 10 deliveries, and featured four sixes and a four.

Newman Nyamhuri was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe as he took four wickets for 31 runs in his 3.5 overs, followed by Brad Evans and Ernest Masuku with two each, while Wellington Masakadza and captain Raza made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 178-run target, Zimbabwe's batting unit faltered and could yield 140 before getting bowled out in 19.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Ryan Burl remained the top-scorer for the Chevrons as he made a 24-ball 32, comprising two sixes. Besides him, top-order batter Innocent Kaia (24), Wessly Madhevere and captain Raza, both 17, were the other notable run-getters.

Fazalhaq Farooqi spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 3/13 in 3.1 overs, followed by Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid with two each, while Shahidullah chipped in with one scalp.

The 37-run victory gave Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Zimbabwe, the subsequent fixture of which will be played at the same venue on Thursday.