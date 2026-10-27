Harry Kane credits Bayern Munich move for winning Ballon d'Or

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane speaks after receiving the Ballon d'Or award during the award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. — AFP

The crowning moment of Harry Kane's career came back in his native city of London, but winning the Ballon d'Or would not have been possible without taking the "risk" of moving to German giants Bayern Munich.

A product of the Tottenham academy, Kane blossomed into the club's all-time record goalscorer, with 280 goals by the time he departed in 2023.

Yet even Kane's firepower could not end Spurs' long wait for silverware as he headed to Bavaria seeking trophies to add to a host of goalscoring records.

The England captain's decision to leave his homeland, with Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League goals in sight, was questioned at the time.

And some in Germany doubted the wisdom of paying a reported initial fee of 100 million euros ($112 million) for a 30-year-old.

But the move has proved a spectacular success for both Kane and Bayern.

"Making the move to Bayern Munich was a big step in my career. Some people saw it as a risk, but for me it was always about improving," Kane told AFP at the glitzy London gala on Monday.

"Being around the teammates I am, the team, the club, has definitely pushed me on to another level."

Kane has plundered goals at an astonishing rate since moving to Germany, without sacrificing his ability to drop deep and also act as a playmaker.

In last week's 2-2 draw against Arsenal he scored for a 10th consecutive Champions League game and also provided one of the assists of the season for Alphonso Davies.

Overall, Kane has struck 156 times in 159 games for Bayern, picking up two Bundesliga titles and last season's German Cup in the process.

That trophy haul is still scant reward for an outstanding career built on hard work and consistency.

"Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise," Kane posted on social media late on Monday.

But the move to Bayern has given Kane the platform to be considered among the world's best.

"There's no way Harry Kane could have won the Ballon d'Or if he was playing for Tottenham," said former England defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher.

Bayern's domination -- they have won 13 of the past 14 titles -- means the Bundesliga is often demeaned outside of Germany.

But by playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Kane is guaranteed to play Champions League football every season, and Bayern often go deep into the competition.

The move has also paid dividends for England.

Tottenham's reliance on their talisman meant Kane was forced to push himself to the limit during the exhausting English football schedule, with two domestic cup competitions and no winter break.

By contrast, the Bundesliga takes a three-week break over the festive period and there are only 18 teams, resulting in four fewer league games than in the Premier League.

The added bonus for Kane is that Bayern often rest their star names later in the season to keep them fresh for the Champions League.

Kane has captained England in the past five major tournaments, which have ended in defeats in two finals, two semi-finals and a quarter-final.

At 33 he still believes he has unfinished business at international level and the extra rest afforded by the Bundesliga could prolong his career.

"To be winning awards like this just shows why I made the move in the first place," said Kane.

"There's always ambition, there's always dreams for new achievements, new things. I still have a lot to achieve in this game.

"The Champions League at club level and to win a major trophy with England is the number one priority for sure. There are so many great things I want to achieve."

Bayern have also been big winners from their investment in Kane.

The German club are often overshadowed by Barcelona and Real Madrid in the battle for individual honours but Kane has brought the Ballon d'Or back to Munich for the first time since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won the award in 1981.

"The club and Harry Kane have got together, grown together and achieved the highest aims together. We are proud that this all-round outstanding sportsman and person is part of our FC Bayern family," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.