South Africa stay afloat in third Test against Australia despite Starc's six-for

South Africa's Marques Ackerman (left) and South Africa's Aiden Markram bump fists on the first day of their third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on October 27, 2026. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Half-centuries from the top-order batters Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman and David Bedingham, as well as from all-rounder Marco Jansen, led South Africa to a competitive total on the opening day of their third and final Test of the home series against Australia here at Newlands on Tuesday.

With the blockbuster series levelled at 1-1, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first, but the decision initially backfired as the hosts made a dominant start to their innings, with their openers Markram and Ackerman putting together 158 runs for the first wicket.

Experienced spinner Nathan Lyon eventually gave Australia the much-needed breakthrough in the second session by getting Ackerman stumped. The left-handed opener, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, walked back after top-scoring with 95 off 94 deliveries, smashing 12 fours and two sixes.

Markram was then involved in a 45-run partnership for the second wicket with Bedingham until eventually falling victim to Josh Hazlewood in the 45th over. He contributed with an anchoring 78 off 141 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and a six.

The experienced opener's dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw South Africa lose four more wickets at an alarming rate, and thus the home side had consequently slipped down to 232/6 early in the final session of the opening day.

Following the slump, Jansen joined wicketkeeper batter Ryan Rickelton, and the duo scripted an astounding recovery by raising a 95-run partnership for the seventh wicket before both fell victim to Starc in the 81st over.

Jansen scored 52 off 71 deliveries with the help of seven fours, while Rickelton made a cautious 83-ball 42.

Starc then made light work of South Africa's batting tail as he knocked over Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada, both ducks, to bring down the curtains on the home side's first innings.

The experienced pacer was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he returned magnificent figures of 6/72 in 16.3 overs. He was supported by Lyon, who bagged two wickets, while Hazlewood and Cooper Connolly made one scalp apiece.