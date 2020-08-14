Pak vs Eng: Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan swap mindless, says Michael Vaughan

Fawad Alam was out for a duck after replacing Shadab Khan in the line-up for second Test.

Commentator Michael Vaughan says he is unable to understand why Pakistan replaced bubbling all-rounder Shadab Khan with the ageing Fawad Alam, whose technique he said was inappropriate for playing conditions in England.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the end of rain-marred day 1 of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl, Vaughan took aim at the visitors’ team selection as he appeared unimpressed with Alam, whose 11-year wait for Test cricket ended in a four-ball duck.

“I don’t understand why they have made that decision to bring in a guy, who has not played for 11 years and is 34 years of age. It’s very typical of what Pakistan do. With that technique, he [Fawad] is basically facing the wrong way when the ball is being delivered. If the ball is moving an inch, he is going to get out,” said Vaughan. “I don’t think this was the time to play Fawad Alam

The former England captain, however, vexed lyrical about Shadab, whom he even tipped for captaincy one day in future.

“For me Shadab Khan is a wonderful cricketer. I think Shadab Khan can potentially be the next captain of Pakistan. When you have got a batsman like Shadab Khan, who has actually scored decent runs in England. He can bowl leg-spinners, he is a brilliant fielder, great in the team bubble and a cricket thinker,” Vaughan said.

“With Shadab Khan, I can pretty much guarantee that he will potentially get more runs than Fawad, bowl leg-spin, take a catch or two, create a run-out and be a great team player. I’m bit confused by that selection.”

