Namibia thump Ireland in third ODI to secure series lead

This undated picture shows Namibia's Jan Frylinck in action. — ICC

WINDHOEK: Jan Frylinck's brisk century, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, powered Namibia to a resounding 63-run victory over Ireland in the third ODI of the five-match home series here at the High Performance Oval on Tuesday.

The victory meant the hosts now lead the five-match series against Ireland 2-1, with the crucial fourth fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus's decision to bat first paid dividends as the home side piled up a formidable total of 316/7 in their 50 overs, courtesy of his century-plus stand for the third wicket with centurion Frylinck.

Frylinck top-scored for the hosts with a monumental 126-run knock, which came off 122 deliveries, and featured nine fours and four sixes, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Erasmus, meanwhile, contributed with a brisk half-century, contributing with a 51-ball 54, laced with seven boundaries, including a six.

Besides them, right-handed opener Malan Kruger and middle-order batter Alexander Busing-Volschenk made notable contributions to Namibia's total with 42 and 36, respectively.

For Ireland, Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine bagged two wickets each, while Jai Moondra and Gavin Hoey could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 317-run target, Ireland could accumulate 253 before getting bowled out in 44.5 overs despite a quickfire century from Campher.

The all-rounder waged a lone battle for the visitors in the pursuit and top-scored with 106 off 86 deliveries, comprising 11 fours and three sixes.

Andy McBrine (30), Lorcan Tucker (26) and George Dockrell (25) were the other notable run-getters for the touring side in the run chase.

For Namibia, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz picked up two wickets each, while captain Erasmus chipped in with one scalp.