President's Trophy Grade-I: Sirajuddin gives SBP early lead in final against MIT

SBP's Sirajuddin poses for a picture after the first day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final against MIT Solutions at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Sirajuddin's six-wicket haul propelled State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to a slender lead over Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions on the opening day of the President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27 final here at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

MIT captain Khalid Usman's decision to bat first in the final backfired as Sirajuddin and Shahid Aziz ran through their batting unit and eventually booked them for a modest 112 in 29.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Atizaz Habib Khan remained the top-scorer for MIT Solutions in their first innings with a 30-ball 29, featuring three fours and a six, followed by Salman Khan and Abuzar Tariq with 18 each.

Besides them, only opening batter Mohammad Farooq (14) and No.9 Muhammad Ismail (13) could amass double figures against the ruthless SBP bowling attack, led by Sirajuddin, who picked up six wickets for just 39 runs in his nine overs.

Sirajuddin was amply supported by right-arm seamer Shahid, who took four wickets for 39 runs in 7.5 overs.

In turn, SBP's batting unit was also tested by Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal, who has taken six wickets, but managed to conclude the pulsating opening day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final with a 24-run lead as they had accumulated 136/8 in 36 overs before stumps.

At the conclusion of the opening day, captain Rameez Aziz and No.10 Sirajuddin were unbeaten on 14 and eight, respectively, and the duo will resume SBP's response on the subsequent day as the table-toppers look to bolster their first-innings advantage.

Opener Hasan Raza has thus far been the top-scorer for SBP in the first innings, courtesy of his cautious 36 up the order, followed by wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan, who made a brisk 27 off 24 deliveries.

Jamal has been the standout bowler for MIT Solutions, having taken six wickets for just 14 runs in his 10 overs, while Ismail and Salman Aslam have made one scalp apiece.