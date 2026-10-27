Lamine Yamal wins Men’s Young Talent award for third straight year

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal makes a speech after winning the Young Talent of the Year trophy on October 26, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal made history on Monday by winning the Men’s Young Talent of the Year award for the third consecutive time at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The 19-year-old became the first player to win the honour three times in a row, despite finishing third in the main Ballon d’Or standings behind England striker Harry Kane and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal received the award, previously known as the Kopa Trophy, at the London Palladium from former Ukraine international Andriy Shevchenko.

The prize recognises the world’s best male player aged 21 or under, with former Ballon d’Or winners voting for the winner. Yamal first won it in 2024, aged 17, before retaining the title in 2025.

The Barcelona forward praised team-mate Pau Cubarsi, who finished second in the voting.

“I would have liked Cubarsi to have won; he deserves it. He has been performing at an incredible level for a long time,” Yamal said.

Yamal enjoyed another impressive season in 2025-26, helping Barcelona win a second consecutive La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup.

He scored 16 league goals and provided 11 assists, while also scoring six times in the Champions League.

His latest success further strengthens Barcelona’s record in the award, with club team-mates Pedri and Gavi having also won it.

Previous winners include Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt and Jude Bellingham.

Yamal’s third consecutive victory sets a new benchmark in the award’s history and highlights Barcelona’s continued success in developing young talent through their famous La Masia academy.