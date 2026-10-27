Abhishek Sharma’s century powers India to T20I series win over New Zealand

India batter Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during the third T20I against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington on October 27, 2026. — AFP

WELLINGTON: Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century as India thrashed New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday to clinch the five-match series with two matches to spare.

The explosive opener narrowly missed his own record of a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi last month, the fastest by a batter from a Full Member nation. He struck 113 off just 38 deliveries to help India chase down a target of 199 in 13.2 overs.

It was a record-breaking performance from the visitors, with Abhishek and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combining to score 118 runs in the powerplay. Their effort surpassed the previous record of 116, set by Romania against Serbia in 2021.

“That was the plan for us. Just get the momentum for the team and keep going,” said Abhishek, who was named player of the match.

The opening pair added 133 runs before Sooryavanshi, promoted up the order, was caught at long-on for 45 while attempting to slog recalled New Zealand fast bowler Matthew Fisher over his head.

Fisher was denied another breakthrough when New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner dropped Abhishek on 92 at extra cover, misjudging the flight of the ball amid Wellington’s swirling winds.

Abhishek soon brought up his century by smashing Kyle Jamieson towards the fine-leg boundary. He celebrated the milestone with a meditation pose associated with footballer Erling Haaland.

Jamieson eventually dismissed the in-form batter, with Glenn Phillips taking the catch near deep midwicket after Abhishek attempted another aerial shot.

Earlier, New Zealand, having lost the toss and been asked to bat for the third consecutive match, posted a competitive 198, with Daryl Mitchell leading the way with an unbeaten 89.

However, their bowlers struggled to contain India’s aggressive batting, particularly during the powerplay, a performance that will concern the hosts ahead of the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday.

“Pretty tough to stop those guys when they’re going. We’ve seen it before, seen it in the IPL and obviously witnessed it here tonight in New Zealand,” Santner said.