Pakistan record second-lowest ODI total in Lahore

Pakistan batters Babar Azam (right) and Saad Baig run between the wickets during the fifth match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan registered an unwanted record on Tuesday, recording their second-lowest ODI total at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after being bowled out for 110 by Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series.

The hosts made a disastrous start after opting to bat, losing Fakhar Zaman for five off 13 deliveries, Maaz Sadaqat for eight off 11 balls and Saad Baig for five off eight deliveries inside the first seven overs.

Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam attempted to stabilise the innings, but Agha departed for nine off 14 balls. Babar top-scored with 29 off 33 deliveries, including five boundaries, before falling to Eshan Malinga, leaving Pakistan struggling at 61-5 after 13.1 overs.

Shadab Khan, who scored his maiden ODI century in Pakistan’s previous match against England, managed just two off five deliveries before being dismissed by Sahan Arachchige. Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz then attempted to rebuild the innings, but their efforts proved insufficient.

Minhas departed for 10 off 18 balls, while Hasan scored 17 off 31 deliveries, including a six, before falling to Dunith Wellalage. Dilshan Madushanka then dismissed Haris Rauf for one, leaving Pakistan in further trouble.

Captain Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah added valuable runs towards the end, with Shaheen smashing a six to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 25th over. However, Madushanka dismissed Shaheen for 15 off 13 deliveries, including two sixes, as Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in 25.3 overs.

Madushanka spearheaded Sri Lanka’s bowling attack with figures of 5-34 in 8.3 overs, while Arachchige claimed two wickets. Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Wellalage chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Pakistan’s 110 was their second-lowest ODI total at the Gaddafi Stadium. Their lowest remains 75, scored in the second innings against Sri Lanka in 2009. Tuesday’s collapse also marked Pakistan’s lowest ODI total at the venue while batting first.

Lowest ODI totals for Pakistan in Lahore

75 (second innings) vs Sri Lanka — 2009

110 (first innings) vs Sri Lanka — 2026

137 (second innings) vs Sri Lanka — 2000

158-6 (first innings) vs England — 1978

163-6 (second innings) vs West Indies — 1980

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded their third-lowest ODI total against Sri Lanka while batting first. Their lowest total in this category remains 102, scored in 2014, while their lowest overall ODI total is 75, recorded in 2009.

Lowest ODI totals for Pakistan against Sri Lanka