Kylian Mbappe loses Chinese brand deals over Mao meme controversy

An undated picture of France captain Kylian Mbappe. — Reuters

BEIJING: Kylian Mbappe has lost several Chinese brand partnerships following a backlash over his alleged comments about a viral meme depicting him as China's late leader Mao Zedong.

In a video that emerged online on Monday, the Real Madrid forward is heard describing a meme showing his face superimposed on that of "a Chinese dictator" as the funniest one he had seen of himself.

Fans have circulated memes portraying Mbappe as a military or political leader to suggest he holds significant influence over the teams he represents.

Mao, founder of the People's Republic of China, died in 1976 and remains a revered figure for many Chinese people, making jokes about him a sensitive subject.

Eastroc Beverage, which had featured Mbappe in its advertisements, announced on China's Weibo social media platform that it strongly opposed "behaviour that hurts national sentiment".

"Effective immediately, we are ending all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe," the company said.

Dairy companies Mengniu and Milkground have also ended their partnerships with the France international.

Mbappe's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview last month, Mbappe acknowledged that some memes were harmless fun but said viral images portraying him as a dictator showed "a lack of political and human awareness".

China's Foreign Ministry also criticised actions that offend the public, saying such behaviour "will naturally be met with joint opposition from all sectors of the Chinese society".

Meanwhile, state television has stopped broadcasting matches and events involving LaLiga and Mbappe, while advertisements featuring the forward have been removed, state-backed media outlet the Paper reported on Tuesday.