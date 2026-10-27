PSG beat Lyon to go top of Ligue 1 as Godts scores first goal

Paris St Germain's Mika Godts scores their second goal on October 26, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Mika Godts scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain as the reigning European champions defeated Lyon 2-0 at home on Monday to move top of Ligue 1 despite several injury absences.

The Belgian international, signed from Ajax, came off the bench to set up Senny Mayulu for the opening goal in the 72nd minute before sealing PSG’s eighth consecutive victory in all competitions with a late strike.

PSG moved one point clear of Rennes at the top of the table, with coach Luis Enrique praising the 21-year-old’s potential.

Luis Enrique praised Mika’s talent and potential, expressing PSG’s confidence in the 21-year-old and their intention to keep him at the club for many years.

“Mika is an ambitious player with a lot of quality, and he is only 21,” Enrique said.

“We have full confidence in him and we signed him because we want him to be here for many years.”

The match was postponed from Sunday at the request of Paris police, who needed additional resources amid violent protests in the French capital.

The rearranged fixture coincided with the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, where 10 PSG players were among the nominees.

Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were both unavailable after picking up injuries in last week’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona.

Kvaratskhelia faces months out after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Lyon threatened in the first half, with Julien Duranville and Zachary Athekame testing goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, but PSG eventually broke the deadlock when Godts set up Mayulu to score with a powerful finish.

Quentin Ndjantou then released Godts in the 84th minute, allowing the forward to find the net and secure all three points.

Despite a difficult start to their league campaign, PSG have now won five consecutive Ligue 1 matches.