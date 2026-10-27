Defending champions Pakistan announce squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi (left) hands over the trophy for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 to Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf (centre) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 21, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Oman from 5 to 14 November.

Defending champions Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the eight-team tournament.

Farhan Yousuf will lead the side, which features wicketkeeper-batters Abdul Qadir and Hamza Zahoor, alongside batters Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Jahangir Bilal and Huzaifa Ahsan.

The all-rounders in the squad are Ahmed Hussain and Hasnain Abbas Dar, while Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Seyam, Ali Raza and Rizwanullah will provide the pace-bowling options. Mohammad Huzaifa, a left-arm wrist-spinner, and left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq complete the bowling attack.

Of the 15 players named for the continental event, only Ali Raza and Huzaifa Ahsan were not part of Pakistan’s U19 side that defeated England 3-1 in a four-match Youth ODI series in September.

Pakistan head into the tournament as defending champions after clinching the previous edition in the United Arab Emirates. They defeated arch-rivals India by 191 runs in a one-sided final at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Pakistan will begin their title defence against the UAE on 6 November before facing India on 8 November and Nepal on 10 November. All three group-stage fixtures are scheduled to begin at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The semi-finals will be played on 12 November, with the final scheduled for 14 November.

Pakistan squad

Farhan Yousuf (captain), Abdul Qadir (wicketkeeper), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

Player support personnel

Shahid Anwar (head coach and team manager), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (fast-bowling coach), Zohaib Khan (spin-bowling coach), Humayun Farhat (fielding coach), Ubaid Ullah (physiotherapist), Ibrar Ahmed (trainer) and Ali Hamza (performance analyst).

Pakistan’s fixtures at the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

All matches begin at 10am PKT.