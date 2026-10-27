Thunder starters Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace set for extended injury layoffs

This collage of picture shows Oklahoma City Thunder starters Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Oklahoma City Thunder starters Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace will miss an extended period after suffering injuries in Sunday's win over the LA Clippers, OKC general manager Sam Presti confirmed on Monday.

Williams has fractured his fibula and dislocated his left ankle, while Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Presti said the recovery timelines for both players would be clearer after their operations. Both injuries typically require several months of rehabilitation, raising doubts about their availability for the rest of the season.

"We'll wrap our arms around these guys," Presti said at a news conference on Monday.

"We'll get them back, we'll get them healthy, but we got a lot of basketball to play in front of us. We got to put it together, figure out what the next steps are because this is part of the business that we're in."

Williams suffered the serious injury late in the game after being fouled while driving towards the basket.

His left leg gave way as he landed awkwardly with 1 minute and 14 seconds remaining. He was taken off the court on a stretcher to a standing ovation.

The 25-year-old All-Star has struggled with injuries over the past 18 months.

He played through a torn ligament in his right wrist during Oklahoma City's 2025 championship run before surgery forced him to miss the start of the following season.

Hamstring problems later limited him to just 33 regular-season games.

On the other hand Wallace injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Clippers. The defensive specialist recently signed a five-year, $139 million contract extension.