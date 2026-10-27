Steve Smith ruled out of third Test against South Africa

Australian batter Steve Smith plays a shot on day four of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, on October 21, 2026. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Australia have suffered a major setback ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, with veteran batter Steve Smith ruled out of the series decider due to a neck injury.

Smith complained of neck stiffness during Australia’s training session on the eve of the match and was scheduled to undergo a fitness test ahead of the crucial encounter. However, he was not included in the playing XI for the final Test at Newlands.

The match was set to mark Smith’s return to Cape Town for the first time since the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Australia had been concerned about the fitness of the 37-year-old heading into the third Test after he sustained the neck injury during the tourists’ second Test defeat in Gqeberha.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed at the toss on Tuesday that Smith was a late withdrawal, adding that the batter “wasn’t happy with how his neck was feeling”.

The injury had also affected Smith during the second Test in Gqeberha, where he remained off the field for an extended period before Australia suffered an innings-and-31-run defeat.

Australia made four changes to their playing XI for the series decider, with Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly and Nathan Lyon brought into the side.

Matt Renshaw, who has impressed since returning to the team, is set to open the batting alongside Travis Head, while Green is expected to bat at No. 4 in Smith’s absence.

The three-match World Test Championship series is level at 1-1. Australia won the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs before South Africa bounced back emphatically in the second match to level the series.

The series decider in Cape Town will determine the winner of the closely contested contest between the two sides.