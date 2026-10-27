Muneeba Ali named captain as Pakistan unveil Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 squad

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali pictured before the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against India at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 5, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Muneeba Ali will captain Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announcing a 14-member squad on Tuesday for the tournament, scheduled to take place in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from 12 to 25 November.

Batter Ayesha Zafar has been named vice-captain, while Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen and Shawaal Zulfiqar are also included in the squad. Gull Feroza, who was named the best wicketkeeper-batter in the recently concluded National Women’s T20 Tournament, has also secured her place in the side.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu will spearhead the bowling attack, with Momina Riasat, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani completing the spin-bowling options. Tasmia Rubab and Waheeda Akhtar have been named as the frontline pace bowlers.

Pakistan’s women’s team most recently secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Japan. Twelve players have retained their places from the team’s previous assignment, while Sadaf Shamas and Waheeda Akhtar have been recalled to the squad.

However, Pakistan will be without regular captain Fatima Sana, who will be in Australia to feature in her maiden Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

The 30-match tournament will feature 10 teams divided into two groups. Pakistan have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Thailand, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts the United Arab Emirates.

Following the single-league round-robin stage, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, where each side will play three matches. The top two teams in the Super Six standings will then contest the final on Wednesday, 25 November.

The Pakistan squad will assemble in Lahore on 6 November before attending a pre-tournament training camp on 7, 8 and 9 November. The team will subsequently depart for the UAE.

Pakistan squad

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (c/wk), Ayesha Zafar (vc), Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Momina Riasat, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Player support personnel

Wahab Riaz (mentor), Ayesha Ashar (team manager), Abdur Rehman (spin-bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast-bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Waleed Ahmed (performance analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach) and Dur Samand (physiotherapist).