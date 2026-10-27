Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in fifth ODI tri-series match

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) flips the coin as Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (second from right) calls the toss ahead of the fifth ODI tri-series match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

LAHORE: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

The home side made two changes, with Maaz Sadaqat coming in for Saim Ayub and Naseem Shah replacing Razaullah.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Head-to-head

Pakistan hold a dominant head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format. The two sides have faced each other in 161 ODIs, with Pakistan winning 97 matches and Sri Lanka securing 59 victories. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

The Men in Green are currently on a winning streak against Sri Lanka, having secured five consecutive victories since October 2023, including their first meeting in the ongoing ODI tri-series.

Matches played: 161

Pakistan won: 97

Sri Lanka won: 59

Tied: 1

No result: 4

Form Guide

Pakistan are currently in red-hot form in the 50-over format, having registered three consecutive victories to secure their place in the ODI tri-series final. The Green Shirts will look to continue their dominance over Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Afridi's astute captaincy, backed by strong middle-order performances and pace-bowling dominance, will be key as Pakistan look to maintain their momentum heading into the final.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking for a victory to strengthen their position in the top two of the ODI tri-series, having knocked winless England out of contention.

The Lankan Lions will also be confident after chasing down England's total of 429, the second-highest total successfully chased in ODI history, with captain Harry Brook having scored 202.

Sri Lanka will also be keen to avenge their defeat against Pakistan as they aim to finish the group stage on a positive note.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, L, L, W, L