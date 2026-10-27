Rafael Nadal to return to hardcourt in Las Vegas exhibition in 2027

An undated picture of 22 major titles winner Rafael Nadal. — Reuters

PARIS: Rafael Nadal will return to hardcourt tennis for the first time since retiring from professional tennis in November 2024 when he takes part in a one-night exhibition event in Las Vegas next February, organisers announced on Monday.

The 40-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during his illustrious career, is set to compete in "The MGM Slam" on February 28, 2027, at the T-Mobile Arena.

The organisers are yet to announce the other players participating in the event or reveal its format.

Nadal, who holds the record for most French Open men's singles titles with 14, will make his hardcourt return in Las Vegas after appearing at an exhibition event at his tennis academy in Spain earlier this month.

The former world number one previously played an exhibition match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas in 2024.

Reflecting on his return to the city, Nadal said he was looking forward to experiencing its atmosphere again, albeit at a different stage of his life.

"I remember how impressive it was to feel the energy of a full arena in a city like Las Vegas," Nadal said.

"Now I return in a different stage of my life, without the pressure of the tour but with the same passion for this sport. I have always loved competing, and even if my professional career is finished, that feeling never really goes away."

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after a career marked by 22 major titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns.