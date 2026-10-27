England U19 announce 18-member squad for Pakistan tour

England U19 captain Ralphie Albert (left) plays a shot on day one of the U19 Test match against Pakistan at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground in Arundel, England, on September 2, 2026. – ECB

Ralphie Albert will lead an 18-member England Under-19 squad for their tour of Pakistan in December, with Nottinghamshire all-rounder Farhan Ahmed appointed vice-captain.

The tour will feature three Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a four-day Youth Test, with all matches scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi. The Young Lions will begin their preparations with a 12-day training camp in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from November 19 to 30.

Former Durham seamer Neil Killeen will take charge of the England Under-19 side on an interim basis for their winter programme, which also includes a tour of Australia in the new year. Killeen has assumed the role following Mike Yardy's appointment as Elite National Batting Lead.

Killeen will be supported by a coaching team comprising Joe Denly, Steve Mullaney and Kyle Hogg.

"I'm really looking forward to leading an exciting group of young players and coaches across their winter programme," Killeen said.

"This is an opportunity for these young players to experience new countries and conditions and for our coaching team to help develop their game in a world-class environment, which will only help in their journey towards international cricket.

"Sri Lanka is an excellent venue for our training camp, where we can build towards what we know will be a tough contest in Pakistan following our series in the summer."

The squad includes uncapped Worcestershire left-arm seamer Jeet Varaich, who has received his maiden Young Lions call-up.

Meanwhile, Marley Simpson and Luke Symington will be part of the squad only for the training camp in Sri Lanka. Charlie Taylor and Manny Lumsden will join the team in Rawalpindi and follow individual development programmes designed for fast bowlers.

England Under-19 men's squad

Ralphie Albert (c), Farhan Ahmed (vc), Subhaan Ali, Robbie Bowman, Tom Bradley, Thomas Edwards, Luke Hands, Theo Lamey, Manny Lumsden, Bertie Michael, Isaac Mohammad, Joe Moores, Jack Nelson, Leo Selvey-Clinton, Marley Simpson, Luke Symington, Charlie Taylor and Jeet Varaich.

England Under-19 tour of Pakistan: Schedule