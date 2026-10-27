Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Pakistan Test series, replacement named

Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka pictured during day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka, on June 20, 2025. – AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan as he continues to recover from a left hamstring injury.

The Cricket Selection Committee has named Lahiru Udara as Nissanka’s replacement for the series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Udara is already in Pakistan as a member of Sri Lanka’s ODI squad and will join the Test squad ahead of the series.

Nissanka sustained the injury during Sri Lanka’s recently concluded tour of England and has been ruled out of the Tests as he continues his recovery.

Udara, who is yet to make his One Day International (ODI) debut, has represented Sri Lanka in five Test matches and seven Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), including the recently concluded series against Pakistan.

In List A cricket, Udara has scored 3,017 runs in 102 matches at an average of 32.09, including three centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Sri Lanka will begin their preparations for the series with a three-day warm-up match at Islamabad Club from 4 to 6 November.

The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 9 to 13 November, while the second Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from 17 to 21 November.

Updated Sri Lanka Test squad

Kusal Mendis (c), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule