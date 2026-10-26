Howe and Nagelsmann frontrunners to replace Carrick at Manchester United

This collage of photos shows Eddie Howe (left) and Julian Nagelsmann. — Reuters

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are emerging as top contenders to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United if the Englishman loses his job.

It is expected that Carrick will be sacked after the decline in the Red Devils' performance compared to last season, when they finished 3rd in the Premier League after the appointment of the current head coach as an interim following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January.

United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, which was their second defeat in a row, as they were also thrashed by Como 4-1 in the Champions League last week.

Manchester United are currently 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone. They have seven points in eight games. This is their worst start to the season in their history.

After the poor start to the season by Carrick’s team, many names were emerging as replacements for former United midfielder, including Antonio Conte, Unai Emery, Howe and Nagelsmann.

According to British media, Howe and Nagelsmann are both the frontrunners to potentially replace Michael Carrick, and both managers are aware of United's interest.

Aston Villa boss Emery is also admired at United, but he is under contract and it would be difficult to secure his signature.

Howe, Nagelsmann and Conte, who are said to be interested in the job, are currently out of work, making their potential appointments easier.

BBC reported that former Newcastle United manager Howe is fully ready to accept the offer if he is approached by Manchester United.