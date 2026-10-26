LeBron James says centre role temporary at Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

LeBron James, who is playing centre for the first time in a long time, has said that the position is not permanent for him at the Philadelphia 76ers.

But don't expect the 41-year-old NBA legend to run as a big man for any longer than necessary.

"Well, we got an MVP over there," James said Sunday, per ESPN. "I'm not here to have a sustainable role at the 5. You got Joel Embiid on the team. ...

"If I was to say I was signed here to have a sustainable role at the 5, I don't think none of us would actually want that. I can do it, but ... we have (Embiid)."

This was the 15th time in his 24-year career when 6-foot-9 James started at centre and the first since the 2021-22 season. He registered 18 points with the help of five assists and two rebounds while matched up against Paul Reed in a 106-93 defeat to the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James has been part of three games out of four for Philadelphia this season. He was absent from Saturday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks to manage sciatica. The 76ers are 3-1.

Philadelphia are struggling due to injuries; Embiid, the league MVP in 2022-23, is out with plantar fasciitis management in his right foot. Three other big men -- Jabari Walker (knee), Dominick Barlow (back), Tacko Fall (quad) -- are also sidelined.

Centre Adem Bona came from the bench to play a season-high 25 minutes on Sunday, scoring six points and 13 rebounds and earning praise from James.

"I thought he was amazing tonight -- his energy, his effort," James said.

Philadelphia will play three games this week. They face the Indiana Pacers away on Wednesday, host the New York Knicks on Friday and visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.