Liverpool legend names perfect manager for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has advised Manchester United to replace Michael Carrick with Unai Emery. He deserves to be a manager of a big club because he has earned it.

United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, which was the second in a row, as they were also thrashed by Como 4-1 in the Champions League last week.

Bournemouth have won their third time with a scoreline of 3-0 at Old Trafford in four seasons, through goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson.

Manchester United are currently 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone. They have seven points in eight games. This is their worst start to the season in their history.

It is expected that Carrick will be sacked after the decline in performance of the Red Devils compared to last season, when they finished 3rd in the Premier League after the appointment of the current head coach as an interim following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January.

Carragher, while speaking with Sky Sports, said that people at Aston Villa say that Emery runs the whole club. The former England defender compared him with Sir Alex Ferguson tenure at United.

"He [Unai Emery] is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United. People say behind the scenes at Aston Villa, he runs the whole club. Sir Alex Ferguson did that at Man United. It's not just the United way; it’s the way in football generally,” Carragher said.

“I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But I've got this thing with him. Yes, his record in the Europa League is amazing, but surely somebody who is that successful wants to be known in the Champions League?"

He also said that Unai wants to win the Champions League and that United is the better place for him to do it.

"He wants to win the Champions League. He's not going to do that at Aston Villa. He's had two experiences that haven’t gone particularly well for him, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. And I just think surely he would want that opportunity to prove himself at an absolute giant of a football club. Sorry, Villa fans," Jamie added.