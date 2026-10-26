South Africa pick 'enforcer' Gerald Coetzee for Australia Test series decider

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee bowls a delivery during the third day of their first Test against West Indies at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 2, 2023. — AFP

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will replace injured fellow paceman Anrich Nortje in the South African team for the series-deciding third Test against Australia, starting at Newlands on Tuesday.

Australia, meanwhile, are waiting on the fitness of key batsman Steve Smith, who is recovering from a neck injury.

"He's the closest we've got to a like-for-like replacement for Anrich Nortje," South African captain Temba Bavuma said of Coetzee at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Like Nortje, Coetzee is capable of bowling at speeds of up to 150km/h (93 mph).

And, like Nortje, bowling at high pace has led to lengthy periods on the sidelines because of injuries.

Nortje played in the first two Tests against Australia after a three-year lay-off - and was ruled out of the third Test by a groin injury.

Coetzee last played in the Test team two years ago but played in two of the three one-day internationals between South Africa and Australia last month.

"It's about the balance of the attack," said Bavuma, who said Coetzee and the medium-paced Wiaan Mulder added different strengths to the strike duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.

"Gerald's got that extra bit of pace. You need someone in that enforcer role who can pick up a wicket when the wicket is flat."

Mulder made crucial breakthroughs during South Africa's innings and 31 runs win in the second Test by bowling with tight control. "When you want someone who brings the stumps into play Wiaan comes into the conversation," said Bavuma.

Australia will delay naming their team until the morning of the match but are set to make changes in their batting line-up.

Opening batsman Nic Maddinson has been released from the squad after three failures in four innings. Matt Renshaw, player of the match in Australia's 214-run win in the first Test, is set to return to his accustomed position as an opening batsman after batting at number five in the first two Tests.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said Cameron Green would return in the middle order after recovering from an abdominal injury, while Smith would be given "every chance" to recover from a neck injury which hampered him in the second Test in Gqeberha.

Smith only faced gentle throwdowns on Sunday and his availability depended on how he feels on Tuesday after a more thorough examination in the nets on Monday.

"Hopefully it all goes well and he will be there," said Cummins.