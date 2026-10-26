Pakistan play out back-to-back draws at FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival

Pakistan's Kaleem Ullah (second from right) celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival match against Jordan at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku on October 26, 2026. — PFF

BAKU: Pakistan football team bagged their first two points at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival by playing out back-to-back draws against Jordan and Nigeria here at the Hovsan Competition Complex on Monday.

The Green Shirts, who lost all three of their opening fixtures, put on a better show in their fourth Group AD match against Jordan.

Pakistan made a flamboyant start to the day fixture as they took an early 1-0 lead in just the 27th minute through Kaleem Ullah, who struck from the edge of the box and buried the ball into the top right corner.

Although the Green Shirts fought valiantly in the second quarter, they eventually had to settle for a 1-1 draw, which gave them their first point in the ongoing FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival.

Their second match of the day against Nigeria followed the same pattern as Pakistan; once again made a spirited start by securing a 1-0 lead through Kaleem Ullah in just the 22nd minute.

Kaleem Ullah was fed the ball right beside the penalty spot, and swiftly converted the precise assist into a goal, which was his second of the day.

Similar to their preceding Group AD match against Jordan, Pakistan eventually had to settle for a 1-1 draw, which bolstered their points tally in the mega event to two.

After playing two matches on the same day, the Green Shirts will rest tomorrow before turning up on October 28 for the subsequent stage of the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival.

For the unversed, Pakistan got off to a dismal start to their campaign as they suffered a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Gambia on October 24.

The Green Shirts then succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against South Sudan on Sunday in their second group-stage fixture, before being outclassed 4-0 by Cyprus later that day.