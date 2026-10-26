Steve Smith undergoes fitness test ahead of South Africa Test series decider

Australia's Steve Smith's (right) helmet is being checked on the fourth day of their first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on October 12, 2026. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Australia's batting stalwart Steve Smith on Monday underwent a fitness test ahead of their away Test series decider against ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa, scheduled to be played at Newlands from October 27 to 31.

According to a report by international cricket news website Cricinfo, the 37-year-old underwent the fitness test during Australia's final training session for the series decider at the aforementioned venue.

The report further suggested that Smith batted for 35 minutes in the nets, during which he played different shots but also favoured his neck on occasion, and the discomfort persisted when he took a break from batting.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins, during the pre-match press conference, conceded that Steve Smith may not be at his full potential in terms of fitness, but backed the veteran to compartmentalise.

"I think he's been batting really well. In the first Test in that first innings I thought he looked in total control until he found the outside edge on one ball. From a team-mate looking from afar, he looks in total control of how he's going about his work," Cummins told reporters.

"So he's huge [for us]. One of the greatest batters we've ever had. You don't play 100-odd Tests [without] playing matches where you're not 100 per cent fit. Hopefully that's the case this week.

"He's probably not going to be 100 per cent, but hopefully he can compartmentalise that like he's done many times before with other things and he can come out and contribute like he does every week."